Power Nachos

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Yield
Makes: 4 servings (serving size: 10 chips plus toppings)
Frances Boswell
March 2016

Power Nachos are our successful attempt at turning these favorite snacks into a mini-meal that's loaded with fresh veggies and filling, protein-packed beans.

These munchies have 18 grams of energizing protein and 9 grams of fiber.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1 (15.5-oz) can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained, divided
  • 1 tablespoon cilantro leaves, finely chopped, plus leaves for garnish
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice, divided
  • 1 rib celery, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 4 ounces multigrain tortilla chips
  • 4 ounces reduced-fat cheddar cheese, grated
  • 1/2 avocado, diced
  • Salsa (for serving)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 393
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 43g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 20mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 571mg
  • Calcium per serving 304mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, mash the oil, 1 cup beans, chopped cilantro, and 2 TBSP lime juice. In another bowl, toss the celery, onion, 3/4 cup beans, and 1 TBSP lime juice.

Step 3

Spread chips on a baking sheet; cover with the cheese. Bake until cheese melts.

Step 4

Top the hot nachos with the bean mixtures, avocado, and salsa; garnish with cilantro leaves.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up