Whole-Wheat Pasta with Kale and Roast Chicken

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
12 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes: 4 servings (serving size: 2 cups)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

A quick Italian meal of Whole-Wheat Pasta with Kale and Roast Chicken doesn’t get much more nutritious than this! Whole-wheat pasta lend itself to extra fiber and good carbs; roasted chicken adds lean protein; and kale is one of the Superfoods of the moment.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces whole-wheat spaghetti
  • 1
  • 3 cups white meat and 1/2 cup sauce from Roast Chicken with Pan Sauce
  • 1 (15-oz) can low-sodium chickpeas or white beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons ground coriander

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 515
  • Fat per serving 12.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Protein per serving 46g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 59g
  • Fiber per serving 12g
  • Cholesterol per serving 89mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 535mg
  • Calcium per serving 156mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook pasta until al dente. Reserve 3 TBSP cooking liquid; drain.

Step 2

In large skillet, heat rest of ingredients, stirring, until very hot.

Step 3

Toss in the pasta and cooking liquid.

