Cherry-Oat Scones

Yield
Makes: 8 scones (serving size: 1 scone)
Frances Boswell
March 2016

We ramp up the goodness this tasty breakfast classic, Cherry-Oat Scones, with fruit, grains, and low-fat buttermilk.

You can replace the dried cherries with cranberries, raisins, or nuts.

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup quick-cooking oats
  • 1 cup whole-wheat flour
  • 1 cup all-purpose white flour
  • 1/4 cup dark brown sugar, firmly packed
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 3/4 cup unsweetened, dried tart cherries
  • 4 tablespoons cold, unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 2 tablespoons sugar, for sprinkling, optional
  • Fat-free Greek yogurt and sugar-free jam, for serving, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 248
  • Fat per serving 7.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 42g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 16mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 122mg
  • Calcium per serving 54mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°F. Place first 8 ingredients (through baking powder) in bowl of food processor. Pulse to combine. Add fruit and butter. Pulse again 15-20 times to form a sandy texture. Stir in buttermilk; pulse just enough to combine.

Step 2

Drop 8 spoonfuls (about 1/2 cup each) onto parchment-lined baking sheet. Dab cold water over surface of each scone to smooth. Sprinkle with about 1/2 tsp sugar, if desired. Bake until scones are golden and sugar has melted (about 30 minutes). Optional: Serve with fat-free Greek yogurt and sugar-free jam.

