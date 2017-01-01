White Bean Chili

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
1 Hour 30 Mins
Yield
Makes: 8 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups chili)
Melissa Roberts
March 2016

Serve with: reduced-fat cheddar, scallions, cilantro, sliced jalapeño, tortilla chips.

A wintery twist on a classis, this white-bean chili is lower in fat and calories.

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds ground turkey
  • 3/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 large white onions, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 2 (4-oz) cans green chilies, rinsed
  • 4 (15-oz) cans white beans, rinsed
  • 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup 2% milk
  • 1 tablespoon fine cornmeal

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 456
  • Fat per serving 12.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Protein per serving 40g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 47g
  • Fiber per serving 12g
  • Cholesterol per serving 82mg
  • Iron per serving 8mg
  • Sodium per serving 640mg
  • Calcium per serving 202mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a 5 1/2- to 6-quart pot over medium high. Add turkey and pepper; cook until brown. Transfer to a bowl.

Step 2

Heat oil in pot over medium. Add onion and garlic; cook until soft (10 minutes). Stir in chilies, cumin, and oregano; cook 1 minute. Add turkey, beans, and broth; cook, covered (1 hour).

Step 3

Whisk cornmeal into milk. Add to chili. Serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up