- Calories per serving 456
- Fat per serving 12.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Protein per serving 40g
- Carbohydrate per serving 47g
- Fiber per serving 12g
- Cholesterol per serving 82mg
- Iron per serving 8mg
- Sodium per serving 640mg
- Calcium per serving 202mg
White Bean Chili
Photo: Romulo Yanes
Serve with: reduced-fat cheddar, scallions, cilantro, sliced jalapeño, tortilla chips.
A wintery twist on a classis, this white-bean chili is lower in fat and calories.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a 5 1/2- to 6-quart pot over medium high. Add turkey and pepper; cook until brown. Transfer to a bowl.
Step 2
Heat oil in pot over medium. Add onion and garlic; cook until soft (10 minutes). Stir in chilies, cumin, and oregano; cook 1 minute. Add turkey, beans, and broth; cook, covered (1 hour).
Step 3
Whisk cornmeal into milk. Add to chili. Serve.