Hungarian Goulash

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat oil in a 5 1/2- to 6-quart heavy pot over medium. Add mushrooms, onions, pepper, garlic, and salt; cook, covered, stirring occasionally, until soft (15 minutes).

Step 2 Push vegetables aside, add beef, and cook, turning meat occasionally, until brown. Push beef aside. Add paprika, flour, and caraway; cook, stirring (1 minute). Gradually whisk in broth, then tomato paste; bring to a simmer, whisking. Stir vegetables and meat back into sauce.