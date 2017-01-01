- Calories per serving 342
- Fat per serving 8.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Protein per serving 36g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 132mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 656mg
- Calcium per serving 179mg
Cioppino (San Francisco style fish stew)
When you have a houseful, whip up a potful of Cioppino to treat family and friends. This San Francisco-style fish stew is nutritious and delicious--shrimp is high in omega-3s and low in mercury.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a 5 1/2- to 6-quart wide, heavy pot over medium. Stir in onion and fennel; cook, stirring occasionally, until soft (11-12 minutes). Stir in garlic, bay leaf, oregano, and crushed red pepper; cook, stirring, until fragrant (2 minutes). Add wine, water or clam juice-water combo, and tomatoes. Bring to a simmer; cook, covered (20 minutes).
Stir in mussels, pollock, and shrimp. Bring to a simmer over high heat, uncovered (2 minutes). Add squid, if using, cover pot, and cook till mussels open wide and seafood is opaque and just cooked through (about 5 minutes more). (Discard mussels that do not open.) Serve.