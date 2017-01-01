- Calories per serving 276
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 6.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 26g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 73mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 496mg
- Calcium per serving 42mg
Thai Green Curry
Serve with: steamed jasmine or brown rice.
Green curry is a natural anti-inflammatory.
How to Make It
Bring a medium saucepan of water with 1/2 tsp salt to a boil. Blanch green beans and carrots for 2 minutes; drain. Set aside.
In a 4- to 5-quart heavy pot, cook curry paste over medium heat, stirring constantly for 1 minute. Whisk in coconut milk, chicken broth, fish sauce, and sugar, and simmer briskly until liquid is reduced by about one-third (10-15 minutes).
Add sweet potato to pot and simmer until it begins to soften (5 minutes). Add chicken, if using, bring to a simmer, and cook until no longer pink (5 minutes). Add zucchini, blanched vegetables, and tofu (if using). Continue to cook, covered, until zucchini is just tender (3-5 minutes more). Serve.
*To make this dish vegetarian, substitute vegetable broth and soy sauce for the chicken broth and fish sauce.