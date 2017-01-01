Thai Green Curry

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Yield
Makes: 8 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups curry)
Melissa Roberts
March 2016

Serve with: steamed jasmine or brown rice.

Green curry is a natural anti-inflammatory.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces green beans, trimmed
  • 2 medium carrots (10 oz), cut at a diagonal into 1/4-inch thick slices
  • 3 tablespoons green curry paste (available in the Asian aisle at most supermarkets)
  • 2 (13.5-oz) cans light coconut milk
  • 3/4 cup low-sodium chicken broth*
  • 1 tablespoon Asian fish sauce* (also available at most supermarkets)
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar (preferably dark)
  • 1 large sweet potato (about 1 lb), cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 pounds skinless boneless chicken breasts, cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices (or firm organic tofu, cut into 1-inch cubes)
  • 1 medium zucchini, halved lengthwise and cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 276
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 73mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 496mg
  • Calcium per serving 42mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring a medium saucepan of water with 1/2 tsp salt to a boil. Blanch green beans and carrots for 2 minutes; drain. Set aside.

Step 2

In a 4- to 5-quart heavy pot, cook curry paste over medium heat, stirring constantly for 1 minute. Whisk in coconut milk, chicken broth, fish sauce, and sugar, and simmer briskly until liquid is reduced by about one-third (10-15 minutes).

Step 3

Add sweet potato to pot and simmer until it begins to soften (5 minutes). Add chicken, if using, bring to a simmer, and cook until no longer pink (5 minutes). Add zucchini, blanched vegetables, and tofu (if using). Continue to cook, covered, until zucchini is just tender (3-5 minutes more). Serve.

Step 4

*To make this dish vegetarian, substitute vegetable broth and soy sauce for the chicken broth and fish sauce.

