- Calories per serving 416
- Fat per serving 10.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Protein per serving 28g
- Carbohydrate per serving 50g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 116mg
- Iron per serving 7mg
- Sodium per serving 362mg
- Calcium per serving 48mg
Duck and Noodle Soup
Serve with: fresh cilantro, basil, and mint leaves.
The herbs and spices in this broth not only add copious amounts of flavor but will also soothe your stomach.
How to Make It
Bring a large pot of water to boil. Add noodles. Boil until tender (4 minutes). Rinse under cold water; drain. Set aside.
Add to pot broth, water, scallion halves, ginger, anise, peppercorns, and 1/2 tsp salt. Boil, then let simmer.
Put a large ovenproof skillet in center of oven; heat to 400°F. Pat duck dry. Using tip of knife, score skin in a crosshatch, being careful not to cut into duck; season with 1/4 tsp salt and pepper. Roast, skin down, in skillet until meat thermometer registers 165°F (about 30 minutes).
Turn on broiler. Drain fat, turn duck over, and broil 6 inches from heat until skin is golden (2 minutes). Transfer duck to cutting board; let rest 10 minutes. Slice.
Strain broth. Return to pot, add sprouts; boil 5 minutes. Arrange noodles, duck, and sliced scallion in bowls. Ladle broth over them. Serve.