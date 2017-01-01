Duck and Noodle Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a large pot of water to boil. Add noodles. Boil until tender (4 minutes). Rinse under cold water; drain. Set aside.

Step 2 Add to pot broth, water, scallion halves, ginger, anise, peppercorns, and 1/2 tsp salt. Boil, then let simmer.

Step 3 Put a large ovenproof skillet in center of oven; heat to 400°F. Pat duck dry. Using tip of knife, score skin in a crosshatch, being careful not to cut into duck; season with 1/4 tsp salt and pepper. Roast, skin down, in skillet until meat thermometer registers 165°F (about 30 minutes).

Step 4 Turn on broiler. Drain fat, turn duck over, and broil 6 inches from heat until skin is golden (2 minutes). Transfer duck to cutting board; let rest 10 minutes. Slice.