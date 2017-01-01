Low-Fat Custard
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Our Low-Fat Custard leaves you satisfied and guilt-free. We use Low-Fat Custard over Orange, Almond & Pomegranate Trifle.This recipe goes with Orange, Almond, & Pomegranate Trifle
Lower-fat milk gives the custard a silky texture without all the saturated fat of heavier versions or full-fat ice cream.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat milk to simmer in a small pot. In a medium bowl, whisk together sugar and cornstarch. Add egg and yolk; whisk to blend.
Step 2
Slowly pour hot milk into egg mixture, whisking constantly. Return milk mixture to saucepan. Whisking constantly, heat over medium until sauce thickens and boils (about 5 minutes). Pour into another bowl to stop cooking. Chill, stirring occasionally (about 4 hours).