Lemon-Thyme Bubbly

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
3 Mins
Yield
Serves: 6 (serving size: 5 oz)
Sarah Copeland
March 2016

Keep spirits bright by making cocktails with sparkling wine like we did with Lemon-Thyme Bubbly.

As little as two teaspoons of thyme contain more than half your dietary reference intake (DRI) of vitamin K.

Ingredients

  • 6 (2-inch) strips lemon zest
  • 1 bunch thyme
  • 1 (750-ml) bottle pink Champagne

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 86
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 2g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 0.0mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

1. Twist zest into each of 6 glasses. Add a thyme sprig. Fill with pink Champagne.

