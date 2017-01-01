- Calories per serving 86
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 2g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 0.0mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Lemon-Thyme Bubbly
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Keep spirits bright by making cocktails with sparkling wine like we did with Lemon-Thyme Bubbly.
As little as two teaspoons of thyme contain more than half your dietary reference intake (DRI) of vitamin K.
How to Make It
1. Twist zest into each of 6 glasses. Add a thyme sprig. Fill with pink Champagne.