- Calories per serving 151
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 0.0mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Bergamot Sparkler
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Tasty Bergamot Sparkler is perfect for brunch since it's light and refreshing (and let's face it, pretty to look at).
Tea holds antioxidants responsible for reducing cell damage that can lead to disease, and can also lower bad cholesterol, ward off osteoporosis, and boost your brain power.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Make syrup: Simmer sugar, water, and coriander in a medium saucepan until sugar dissolves (4 minutes). Remove from heat; add tea bag. Steep 2 minutes. Strain and cool.
Step 2
Spoon 2 tsp syrup into each of 6 glasses; top with prosecco.