Orange Twister

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
3 Mins
Cook Time
6 Mins
Yield
Serves: 6 (serving size: 5.5 oz)
Sarah Copeland
March 2016

An orange simple syrup adds a hint of citrusy flavor to our Orange Twister. We top the cocktail with bubbly and an orange peel.

Keep spirits bright by making drinks with sparkling wine to lower calories.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup water
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 7 orange peels
  • 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
  • 1 (750-ml) bottle prosecco

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 151
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 0.0mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Make syrup: Simmer together water, sugar, 1 orange peel, and fennel seeds (3 minutes). Cool.

Step 2

Add 1 tsp syrup to each of 6 glasses. Top with prosecco and orange peel garnish.

