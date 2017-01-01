- Calories per serving 32
- Fat per serving 2.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 3g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 2mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 148mg
- Calcium per serving 33mg
Lemon Aioli
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Lemon Aioli mixes fat-free yogurt with mayonnaise for a lightened-up version of the classic aioli.
How to Make It
1. Combine all ingredients except pepper; mix well. Top with additional lemon zest and black pepper.