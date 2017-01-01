Lemon Aioli

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
5 Mins
Yield
Makes: 1 1/4 cups (serving size: 2 tbsp)
Sarah Copeland
March 2016

Lemon Aioli mixes fat-free yogurt with mayonnaise for a lightened-up version of the classic aioli.

Fat-free yogurt mixed with mayonnaise makes for a lightened-up version of class aioli.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup fat-free plain yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons lemon zest, plus more for garnish
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 32
  • Fat per serving 2.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 3g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 148mg
  • Calcium per serving 33mg

How to Make It

1. Combine all ingredients except pepper; mix well. Top with additional lemon zest and black pepper.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up