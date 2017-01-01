- Calories per serving 41
- Fat per serving 2.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 4g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 47mg
- Calcium per serving 10mg
Yam & Cumin Dip
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Serve with: Toasted pita bread
Don’t mistake a sweet potato for a yam. We promise, there is a difference, and you’d taste it in this recipe.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oven to 400° F. Roast yams until soft (1 hour, or microwave until soft, 10 minutes).
Step 2
Scrape out flesh; discard the skin. Purée flesh in a food processor with 2 1/2 TBSP olive oil, warm water, grated cheese, ginger, cumin, salt, and pepper.
Step 3
To serve: Drizzle with remaining olive oil and garnish with sea salt.