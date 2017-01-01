- Calories per serving 64
- Fat per serving 3.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 5g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 50mg
- Calcium per serving 8mg
Red-Lentil Hummus
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Serve Red-Lentil Hummus with toasted pita bread, or your favorite veggies for a tasty party appetizer.
Lentils make a strong argument for an alternative to traditional garbanzo bean hummus, as they are loaded with filling fiber and taste great too!
How to Make It
Step 1
Place lentils in a 2-quart pot; cover with 2 cups water. Boil, then reduce heat and simmer until tender (about 20 minutes).
Step 2
Combine lentils, salt, tahini, garlic, olive oil, lemon juice, vinegar, and coriander in a food processor and blend until smooth.
Step 3
To serve: Spoon hummus into a shallow bowl. Drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with paprika and parsley. Top with Greek yogurt if desired.