Crudites
Offer fresh Crudites to go alongside your party dips. These Crudites are pleasing to the eye and healthy to boot.
Any veggies will be a better choice than chips, or sometimes even pita bread, so mix and match your favorite healthy dips with whatever crunchy veggies you might be craving.
How to Make It
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Meanwhile, prepare a bowl of salted ice water for an ice bath. Trim all vegetables, leaving the prettiest tops or stems. Generously salt water; add vegetables, except carrots and radishes, one variety at a time. Cook until crisp-tender and bright in color. Remove with a slotted spoon and plunge into the ice water to stop the cooking.
When the vegetables are cool to the touch, remove from the water and pat dry. (May be prepared in advance: Store each variety wrapped in damp paper towel in the fridge until ready to serve. Remove from the cold about 30 minutes before serving for the best flavor.)