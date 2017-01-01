- Calories per serving 14
- Fat per serving 1.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 1g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 4mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 21mg
- Calcium per serving 2mg
Salmon and Cucumber Bites
Dramatically cut the calories out of this simple canape by subbing crisp cucumber slices for bread. The freshness of the cucumbers pairs well with the smoked salmon and creamy topping.
This easy-peasy appetizer is great to serve at parties. Guests with love the way they taste and the fact that they are only 14 calories!
How to Make It
Step 1
Peel and slice cucumber into 1/4-inch slices.
Step 2
In a bowl, mix lemon zest, lemon juice, crème fraîche, and pepper.
Step 3
To assemble, top a cucumber slice with a strip of salmon, a dollop (about 1/2 tsp) of crème fraîche mixture, and garnish with dill.