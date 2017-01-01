Classic Pavlova

Pavlova, a golden pink-hued dome of meringue topped with whipped cream and juicy ripe fruit, is a seriously underappreciated dessert. It's crunchy and gooey and sweet and saucy all at once, and unbelievably easy to make. Strawberries are a classic topping for pavlova, but peaches or nectarines are equally divine (sauté slices in 2 tsp sugar and a squeeze of lemon to soften, if you like).

Meringue has no fat so it’s okay to indulge in this underappreciated dessert that starts with a meringue base and typically gets topped with strawberries, peaches, or nectarines.