Chocolate Pudding Pie with Salted Peanut Crust

How to Make It

Step 1 Position rack in lower third of the oven; preheat to 350°F.

Step 2 To make the crust: Blend peanuts, sugar, graham cracker crumbs, and butter in mixing bowl until moistened. Spread in a 9-inch pie plate, using the bottom of a glass to press evenly over the bottom and up the sides. Bake until crust begins to set and colors slightly (12-14 minutes). If it puffs up while baking, press gently with the back of a fork.

Step 3 Remove from oven, sprinkle chopped chocolate over bottom, and let soften for 1-2 minutes. With a pastry brush or back of a spoon, spread chocolate evenly all over. Cool, then chill until chocolate sets (about 30 minutes).