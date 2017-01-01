Chocolate Pecan Torte

Photo: Hector Sanchez
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes 12 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Alice Medrich
March 2016

There are toasted pecans in this all-in-one-bowl bittersweet chocolate torte. For the best flavor (and convenience!), make the torte a day ahead.

For the best flavor (and convenience!) make the torte a day ahead.

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup toasted pecans
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 3 ounces 70% bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup natural unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup boiling water
  • 2 egg yolks
  • 1 tablespoon rum or bourbon
  • 4 egg whites at room temperature
  • 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
  • 2 teaspoons powdered sugar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 155
  • Fat per serving 5.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 31mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 21mg
  • Calcium per serving 12mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Position rack in lower third of the oven and preheat to 375°F. Grease the bottom and sides of a 9-inch round springform pan and line with parchment.

Step 2

Pulse pecans with flour in food processor until finely ground. Set aside. In large bowl, combine chopped chocolate, cocoa, and 3/4 cup sugar. Add boiling water. Whisk until chocolate is melted. Whisk in yolks and rum. Set aside.

Step 3

Combine egg whites with cream of tartar in mixing bowl. Beat on medium until soft peaks form. Gradually sprinkle in rest of sugar; beat on high until stiff but not dry. Whisk flour and pecans into mixture. Fold about 1/4 of egg whites into chocolate mixture to lighten it. Fold in remaining egg whites. Scrape batter into prepared pan; level the top.

Step 4

Bake 20-25 minutes or until toothpick comes out with a few moist crumbs clinging to it. Cool in pan, on a rack. The cake will sink in the center. Slide a small knife around inside of pan to detach cake. Invert cake; remove pan and paper liner. Turn right side up on platter, or leave cake on pan bottom and place on platter. To serve, sieve on powdered sugar; top with Classic Whipped Cream, if desired.

Adapted from Sinfully Easy Delicious Desserts

