- Calories per serving 313
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Protein per serving 21g
- Carbohydrate per serving 35g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 215mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 565mg
- Calcium per serving 277mg
Bacon and Jalapeño Egg Sandwich
Photo: Travis Rathbone
This healthy breakfast egg sandwich, featuring turkey bacon and jalapeño peppers, is a tasty and nutritious way to fuel up in the morning
Build a better-then-ever egg sandwich using organic eggs, a whole-grain english muffin, reduced-fat cheese, and a few other exciting extras like jalapeno that will give your metabolism a spicy boost.
How to Make It
Step 1
Warm a skillet over medium heat. Cook the bacon until crisp. Set aside.
Step 2
Place muffin, cut-side down, in skillet. Press to toast (2 minutes). Set aside.
Step 3
Coat skillet with cooking spray. Cook egg about 30 seconds. Sprinkle with pepper and cheese. Cook until set. Transfer egg to muffin half. Top with the bacon, jalapeño, onion, tomato, cilantro, and second muffin half.