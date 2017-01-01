Bacon and Jalapeño Egg Sandwich

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Yield
Makes 1 sandwich (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Leslie Barrie
March 2016

This healthy breakfast egg sandwich, featuring turkey bacon and jalapeño peppers, is a tasty and nutritious way to fuel up in the morning

Build a better-then-ever egg sandwich using organic eggs, a whole-grain english muffin, reduced-fat cheese, and a few other exciting extras like jalapeno that will give your metabolism a spicy boost.

Ingredients

  • 1 piece turkey bacon, such as Applegate
  • 1 whole-grain English muffin, split
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 large organic egg
  • 1/4 ounce reduced-fat cheddar, shredded
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 small jalapeño, thinly sliced
  • 2 thin slices red onion
  • 1 thick slice tomato
  • 4-5 sprigs fresh cilantro

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 313
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 35g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 215mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 565mg
  • Calcium per serving 277mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Warm a skillet over medium heat. Cook the bacon until crisp. Set aside.

Step 2

Place muffin, cut-side down, in skillet. Press to toast (2 minutes). Set aside.

Step 3

Coat skillet with cooking spray. Cook egg about 30 seconds. Sprinkle with pepper and cheese. Cook until set. Transfer egg to muffin half. Top with the bacon, jalapeño, onion, tomato, cilantro, and second muffin half.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up