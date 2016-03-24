Quick Refrigerator Pickles

It's easy to quickly turn vegetables into pickles. Keep them in the fridge no more than 3 weeks, and you don't have to be super-fastidious about the process--no need to sterilize jars (though they should be clean) or test the pH of the brine, says Sherri Brooks Vinton. This simple recipe works for cucumbers, beets, carrots, radishes, green beans, and even squash. To switch things up, see "3 Great Varieties," below.

