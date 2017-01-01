Braised Carrots and Parsnips

Photo: Hector Sanchez
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
40 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 1/3 cups veggies)
Sarah Copeland
March 2016

Prep:15 minutes; Cook: 40 minutes.

The bright orange color of carrots screams ‘I’m healthy!’, and it’s true as this common orange root veggie boasts carotenoids like beta-carotene, a type of vitamin A that boosts your immune system.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 large red onion, diced
  • 4 cloves garlic, smashed
  • 1 tablespoon paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon coriander seed
  • 2 teaspoons salt, plus more to taste
  • 8 medium carrots, peeled and cut in large chunks on the bias
  • 8 medium parsnips, peeled, woody core removed and cut in large chunks
  • 1 large handful parsley leaves, finely chopped
  • 1/3 cup low-fat plain yogurt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 280
  • Fat per serving 10.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 46g
  • Fiber per serving 10g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 283mg
  • Calcium per serving 142mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat 3 TBSP olive oil in medium pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic, stirring occasionally until soft and glistening (6 minutes). Add paprika, half the coriander, and salt; cook until oil turns deep red (about 1 minute). Add carrots, parsnips, and just enough water to cover (about 3 cups).

Step 2

Bring to a simmer and cook until carrots are tender (20 minutes). Remove veggies with slotted spoon; keep cooking liquid until thick and slightly reduced (about 10 minutes more). Season with pepper to taste; return veggies to broth.

Step 3

Heat remaining TBSP oil in small skillet over medium heat. Add rest of coriander and toast for a minute. Stir parsley into yogurt; season with salt and pepper. Transfer to serving bowl; drizzle on flavored coriander oil. Spoon vegetables onto platter with some cooking liquid. Serve with yogurt-coriander sauce.

