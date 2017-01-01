- Calories per serving 280
- Fat per serving 10.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 46g
- Fiber per serving 10g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 283mg
- Calcium per serving 142mg
Braised Carrots and Parsnips
Prep:15 minutes; Cook: 40 minutes.
The bright orange color of carrots screams ‘I’m healthy!’, and it’s true as this common orange root veggie boasts carotenoids like beta-carotene, a type of vitamin A that boosts your immune system.
How to Make It
Heat 3 TBSP olive oil in medium pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic, stirring occasionally until soft and glistening (6 minutes). Add paprika, half the coriander, and salt; cook until oil turns deep red (about 1 minute). Add carrots, parsnips, and just enough water to cover (about 3 cups).
Bring to a simmer and cook until carrots are tender (20 minutes). Remove veggies with slotted spoon; keep cooking liquid until thick and slightly reduced (about 10 minutes more). Season with pepper to taste; return veggies to broth.
Heat remaining TBSP oil in small skillet over medium heat. Add rest of coriander and toast for a minute. Stir parsley into yogurt; season with salt and pepper. Transfer to serving bowl; drizzle on flavored coriander oil. Spoon vegetables onto platter with some cooking liquid. Serve with yogurt-coriander sauce.