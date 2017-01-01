- Calories per serving 313
- Fat per serving 15.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 6.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 19g
- Carbohydrate per serving 27g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 54mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 597mg
- Calcium per serving 199mg
Celery Root Shepherd's Pie
Come home to this savory Shepherd's Pie and serve your family the ultimate comfort food dish.
The russet potatoes in this comfort-food recipe are vitamin and mineral dynamos, as they are packed with niacin and vitamins C and B6.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375° F. Begin mashed vegetables: Place cut potatoes and celery root in large pot; add cold water till covered. Bring to boil, salt generously, cover and simmer until potatoes are easily pierced with fork (10-12 minutes). Drain well; return to pot off the heat to dry.
Begin the stew: Heat 1 TBSP oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, garlic, mushrooms, and thyme; cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are golden and soft (about 8 minutes). Remove and spread along bottom of a 2-quart casserole dish. Heat 1 TBSP oil in the same skillet; add the beef or lamb, carrot, rosemary, and nutmeg; cook until beef is brown and carrot is tender (about 8 minutes). Stir in tomato paste. Layer over mushroom-onion mixture.
Finish the mashed veggies: Pass potatoes and celery root through a food mill into a bowl, adding butter as you go. Stir in yogurt and milk for a purée. Season with salt and pepper.
Swirl mashed potatoes and celery root over stew with back of a spoon; sprinkle on cheese. Bake until cooked through and cheese is golden brown (15 minutes). Serve warm.