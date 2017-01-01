Celery Root Shepherd's Pie

Photo: Hector Sanchez
Prep Time
40 Mins
Cook Time
40 Mins
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1/8 pie)
Sarah Copeland
March 2016

Come home to this savory Shepherd's Pie and serve your family the ultimate comfort food dish.

The russet potatoes in this comfort-food recipe are vitamin and mineral dynamos, as they are packed with niacin and vitamins C and B6.

Ingredients

  • Mashed Roots
  • 3 medium russet potatoes, (about 2 lbs), peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 1 medium celery root (about 2 lbs), peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 1 teaspoon salt, plus more for salting the water
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 3/4 cup plain low-fat yogurt
  • 1/4 cup 2% milk
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • Beef and Mushroom Stew
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 8 ounces mixed mushrooms, cleaned and sliced
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 pound ground beef or lamb
  • 2 large carrots, peeled and finely chopped
  • 1 sprig rosemary
  • Pinch nutmeg
  • 1/4 cup tomato paste
  • 1/2 cup Gruyère or Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 313
  • Fat per serving 15.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 19g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 54mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 597mg
  • Calcium per serving 199mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375° F. Begin mashed vegetables: Place cut potatoes and celery root in large pot; add cold water till covered. Bring to boil, salt generously, cover and simmer until potatoes are easily pierced with fork (10-12 minutes). Drain well; return to pot off the heat to dry.

Step 2

Begin the stew: Heat 1 TBSP oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, garlic, mushrooms, and thyme; cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are golden and soft (about 8 minutes). Remove and spread along bottom of a 2-quart casserole dish. Heat 1 TBSP oil in the same skillet; add the beef or lamb, carrot, rosemary, and nutmeg; cook until beef is brown and carrot is tender (about 8 minutes). Stir in tomato paste. Layer over mushroom-onion mixture.

Step 3

Finish the mashed veggies: Pass potatoes and celery root through a food mill into a bowl, adding butter as you go. Stir in yogurt and milk for a purée. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 4

Swirl mashed potatoes and celery root over stew with back of a spoon; sprinkle on cheese. Bake until cooked through and cheese is golden brown (15 minutes). Serve warm.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up