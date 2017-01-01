Sweet Carrot Soup

Photo: Hector Sanchez
Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: about 1 cup soup)
Sarah Copeland
March 2016

Cooking carrots releases carotenoids, making is easier for your body to absorb them as vitamin A.

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 yellow onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 garlic clove, smashed
  • 1 inch fresh ginger root, peeled and chopped
  • 2 pounds organic carrots, peeled and chopped
  • 1 sprig fresh thyme
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 cups fresh carrot juice (or apple or orange juice)
  • 1/3 cup low-fat plain yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro, for garnish
  • 2 tablespoons sunflower seeds, for garnish, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 143
  • Fat per serving 7.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 343mg
  • Calcium per serving 75mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat 2 TBSP of the olive oil in medium saucepan over medium heat. Add onion; cook until tender (6-8 minutes). Add the garlic and ginger, and cook until fragrant (about 1 minute). Add carrots, thyme, salt and pepper, and enough water to cover, and bring the soup to a boil. Cover loosely and reduce heat to low.

Step 2

Simmer until vegetables are tender (about 30 minutes). Cool slightly. Discard thyme. Purée carrot mixture with an immersion blender until smooth (about 3 minutes). Stir in fresh juice, then reheat soup over a low flame to warm through. Just before serving, taste and adjust salt and pepper; stir in an additional 1-2 TBSP olive oil.

Step 3

Ladle into 4 bowls and garnish each with a dollop of yogurt, a sprinkle of cilantro, and sunflower seeds, if using. Serve warm.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up