- Calories per serving 143
- Fat per serving 7.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 343mg
- Calcium per serving 75mg
Sweet Carrot Soup
Cooking carrots releases carotenoids, making is easier for your body to absorb them as vitamin A.
How to Make It
Heat 2 TBSP of the olive oil in medium saucepan over medium heat. Add onion; cook until tender (6-8 minutes). Add the garlic and ginger, and cook until fragrant (about 1 minute). Add carrots, thyme, salt and pepper, and enough water to cover, and bring the soup to a boil. Cover loosely and reduce heat to low.
Simmer until vegetables are tender (about 30 minutes). Cool slightly. Discard thyme. Purée carrot mixture with an immersion blender until smooth (about 3 minutes). Stir in fresh juice, then reheat soup over a low flame to warm through. Just before serving, taste and adjust salt and pepper; stir in an additional 1-2 TBSP olive oil.
Ladle into 4 bowls and garnish each with a dollop of yogurt, a sprinkle of cilantro, and sunflower seeds, if using. Serve warm.