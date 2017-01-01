Roasted New Potatoes with Lemon, Oregano, and Olives

Preheat the oven to 400°F. In a large bowl, toss potatoes and onions with olive oil; season with salt and pepper.

Step 2

Spread in 1 layer on a roasting pan, cut sides down so no vegetables are overlapping. Roast until the potatoes are browned and just tender (50-60 minutes). Remove and toss with lemon juice, zest, oregano, and black olives.