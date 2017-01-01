Everyday Roast Vegetables

Preheat oven to 400°F. In a bowl, toss carrots, parsnips, beets, and onion with olive oil; season with salt and pepper.

Step 2

Spread vegetables in a single layer on roasting pan, leaving as much space as possible between each. Roast until lightly browned and just tender (50-60 minutes), stirring halfway through baking. Remove; squeeze orange juice over top. Toss and transfer to platter. Serve with parsley.