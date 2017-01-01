- Calories per serving 225
- Fat per serving 10.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 31g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 720mg
- Calcium per serving 77mg
Everyday Roast Vegetables
Photo: Hector Sanchez
Be sure to cut off the greenery sprouting from the tops of carrots and beets, as it saps nutrients, moisture, and sweetness from the root.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°F. In a bowl, toss carrots, parsnips, beets, and onion with olive oil; season with salt and pepper.
Step 2
Spread vegetables in a single layer on roasting pan, leaving as much space as possible between each. Roast until lightly browned and just tender (50-60 minutes), stirring halfway through baking. Remove; squeeze orange juice over top. Toss and transfer to platter. Serve with parsley.