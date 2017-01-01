- Calories per serving 226
- Fat per serving 10.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 29g
- Carbohydrate per serving 3g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 154mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 241mg
- Calcium per serving 61mg
Roast Chicken with Yogurt-Chili Rub
This delicious roast chicken recipe needs to be at the top of your meal planner. The yogurt chili rub gives it a unique blend of mouth-watering flavor.
The compounds capsaicin and capsiate that give chili peppers their heat actually propel the body to scorch 50 to 100 calories.
How to Make It
Heat oven to 400°F, with a rack centered. Coat a medium roasting pan with the cooking spray; set aside.
In a large bowl, combine yogurt, oregano, chili powder, and salt and pepper. Add chicken; toss to coat. Transfer chicken to the prepared pan. Roast 20-25 minutes. Rotate pan and shift chicken pieces. Scatter on halved chilies. Continue cooking until chicken is dark-golden and shiny (20-30 minutes).
Transfer chicken and chilies to serving platter. Place roasting pan over high heat. Add coffee and 1/2 cup water. Stir with a wooden spoon, scraping up the flavorful crispy bits. Let the liquid boil and reduce for about 5 minutes. Serve this spicy gravy with the chicken.