Almond Butter and Fruit Sandwich

Yield
Makes 1 serving (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Ingredients

  • 2 slices whole-grain bread, toasted
  • 4 teaspoons raw almond butter
  • 1/2 ripe pear, such as Comice, cored and thinly sliced
  • 1 teaspoon wheat germ
  • 1/4 cup fresh raspberries
  • 2 teaspoons whipped honey

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 388
  • Fat per serving 14.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4.2g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 57g
  • Fiber per serving 11g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 222mg
  • Calcium per serving 145mg

How to Make It

Spread 1 slice of whole-grain bread with almond butter. Layer pear slices over the almond butter and sprinkle with wheat germ and raspberries. Spread the remaining slice of bread with honey. Sandwich the slices together, and enjoy.

