Tomato Soup

Photo: Romula Yanes
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: about 1 1/2 cups)
Mark Bittman
March 2016

To ramp up heartiness but not fat or calories, purée half the batch in a blender, then stir it back into the pot.

Tomatoes are more nutritious cooked than raw, because heat increases the amount of lycopene you absorb.

 

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 large or 2 medium onions, halved and thinly sliced
  • 1 carrot, chopped
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 sprig fresh thyme, or 1/2 tsp dried
  • 2 pounds tomatoes, cored and chopped, or 1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes, including the juice
  • 2-3 cups water or tomato juice
  • 1 teaspoon sugar, optional
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil leaves for garnish, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 129
  • Fat per serving 7.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 174mg
  • Calcium per serving 42mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Put the oil in a large pot over medium heat. When it's hot, add the onion and carrot, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring, until the vegetables begin to soften (3-5 minutes). Add the tomato paste, lower the heat a bit, and continue to cook, stirring to coat the vegetables with the paste, until the paste begins to darken--don't let it burn (1-2 minutes).

Step 2

Strip the thyme leaves from the stem and add them to the pot along with the tomatoes. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes break down (10-15 minutes). Add 2 cups of the water or juice and bring to a boil, then adjust the heat so that the mixture bubbles gently. Let cook until the flavors meld (5 more minutes).

Step 3

Taste and adjust the seasoning; if the soup tastes flat (but salty enough), stir in the sugar. If it's too thick, add more water, 1/4 cup at a time. If it's too thin, cook until it thickens and reduces slightly (this will also intensify the flavors). Garnish with basil, if using, and serve.

Step 4

Change It Up!

Step 5

Hearty Tomato Soup: Add 1/2 cup white rice, bulgur, or couscous with the water in Step 2, along with 1 more cup liquid. Cook until the grain is tender (5-15 minutes) and be prepared to add a little more water if the soup gets too thick.

Step 6

Spiced Tomato Soup: Instead of the fresh thyme and basil, add 1 TBSP curry or chili powder or 1 tsp smoked paprika (pimentón) along with the tomato paste in Step

