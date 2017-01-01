- Calories per serving 129
- Fat per serving 7.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 174mg
- Calcium per serving 42mg
Tomato Soup
To ramp up heartiness but not fat or calories, purée half the batch in a blender, then stir it back into the pot.
Tomatoes are more nutritious cooked than raw, because heat increases the amount of lycopene you absorb.
How to Make It
Put the oil in a large pot over medium heat. When it's hot, add the onion and carrot, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring, until the vegetables begin to soften (3-5 minutes). Add the tomato paste, lower the heat a bit, and continue to cook, stirring to coat the vegetables with the paste, until the paste begins to darken--don't let it burn (1-2 minutes).
Strip the thyme leaves from the stem and add them to the pot along with the tomatoes. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes break down (10-15 minutes). Add 2 cups of the water or juice and bring to a boil, then adjust the heat so that the mixture bubbles gently. Let cook until the flavors meld (5 more minutes).
Taste and adjust the seasoning; if the soup tastes flat (but salty enough), stir in the sugar. If it's too thick, add more water, 1/4 cup at a time. If it's too thin, cook until it thickens and reduces slightly (this will also intensify the flavors). Garnish with basil, if using, and serve.
Change It Up!
Hearty Tomato Soup: Add 1/2 cup white rice, bulgur, or couscous with the water in Step 2, along with 1 more cup liquid. Cook until the grain is tender (5-15 minutes) and be prepared to add a little more water if the soup gets too thick.
Spiced Tomato Soup: Instead of the fresh thyme and basil, add 1 TBSP curry or chili powder or 1 tsp smoked paprika (pimentón) along with the tomato paste in Step