- Calories per serving 128
- Fat per serving 4.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 43mg
- Calcium per serving 94mg
Spiced Coffee Shake
Photo: Levi Brown
The caffeine will wake up your metabolism to help mobilize forces that are responsible for burning stored fat.
How to Make It
Combine all ingredients in a blender. Fill about halfway with ice cubes. Blend until foamy, icy, and well combined. Drink cold.