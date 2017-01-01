Spiced Green Tea Smoothie

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Yield
Makes 2 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

To make strong tea for this smoothie, brew 2 green tea bags in 6 oz boiling water; refrigerate.

Caffeine and an antioxidant called catechin are thought to stimulate your nervous system and increase fat-burning, so green tea can help you shed pounds and trim your waist.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup strong green tea, chilled
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • Juice of 1 lemon (2-3 TBSP)
  • 2 teaspoons agave nectar
  • 1 small pear, skin on, cut into pieces
  • 2 tablespoons fat-free plain yogurt
  • 6-8 ice cubes

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 82
  • Fat per serving 0.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 13mg
  • Calcium per serving 39mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Put all ingredients in blender. Blend until smooth. Drink cold.

Step 2

Watch the video: Spiced Green Tea Smoothie  

Read More

