Salmon Noodle Bowl

Prep Time
8 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 2 servings (serving size: 2 1/4 cups)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

Omega-3s in salmon and other fatty fish help build more muscle, and more muscle means more calories burned.

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces soba buckwheat noodles or whole-wheat spaghetti
  • 5 ounces asparagus, cut in thirds
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 (6-oz) salmon fillet, skin off, cut into 8 pieces
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • Zest and juice of 1-2 limes (3 TBSP juice)
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon fresh pepper
  • 4 ounces cucumber, skin on, cut into medium pieces
  • 1/2 small avocado, cut into bite-size pieces

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 492
  • Fat per serving 21.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6.4g
  • Protein per serving 29g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 47g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 54mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 783mg
  • Calcium per serving 58mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook the noodles in boiling water until soft (about 6 minutes for soba, 8 for spaghetti). Transfer with tongs to a strainer. Add asparagus to same boiling water. Cook until al dente (about 2 minutes); rinse under cold water.

Step 2

Heat a grill pan or skillet over medium-high heat. Coat lightly with cooking spray. Cook the salmon until cooked through, turning pieces (about 2-3 minutes per side). Reserve.

Step 3

Make the vinaigrette: Whisk together sesame oil, lime zest and juice, and salt and pepper in a small bowl. Combine the noodles, asparagus, and vinaigrette in a medium serving bowl.

Step 4

Add the cucumber and avocado; toss to coat. Just before serving, add salmon. Serve warm or at room temperature, or make up to 4 hours ahead and keep refrigerated in an airtight container.

Step 5

Watch the video: Metabolism-Boosting Recipe: Salmon Noodle Bowl  

