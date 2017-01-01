- Calories per serving 238
- Fat per serving 2.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Protein per serving 15g
- Carbohydrate per serving 39g
- Fiber per serving 11g
- Cholesterol per serving 4mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 331mg
- Calcium per serving 186mg
Warm Two-Bean Chard Salad
Photo: Levi Brown
How in resistant starch and fiber, beans force your body to use extra energy (a.k.a. calories) to break them down
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Drain and rinse the beans. Combine beans, minced jalapeño, parsley, lemon zest and juice, and salt and pepper in a large soup pot. Add 3/4 cup water. Cover; cook over medium heat until hot (about 5 minutes).
Step 2
Stack the chard leaves, slice into thin ribbons; stir into hot bean mixture. Cover and cook until the chard is soft and fully cooked (6-7 additional minutes). Transfer to a serving bowl. Sprinkle with cheese. Serve hot.