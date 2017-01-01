- Calories per serving 194
- Fat per serving 11.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
- Protein per serving 17g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 372mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 319mg
- Calcium per serving 77mg
Scrambled Eggs with Chilies
The bigger the real burn, the bigger the fat burn when it comes to chilies. Go as fiery as you can stand.
Step 1
Vigorously whisk the eggs, egg white, and salt and pepper in a bowl.
Step 2
Heat a small skillet over medium-low heat. When hot, coat lightly with cooking spray. Cook chopped chilies and tomatoes until soft (2 minutes). Add eggs. Cook, stirring gently, until eggs are cooked through, as desired (1-2 minutes). Sprinkle with scallion. Serve hot.