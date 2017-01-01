Scrambled Eggs with Chilies

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
4 Mins
Yield
Makes 1 serving (serving size: 1 cup)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

The bigger the real burn, the bigger the fat burn when it comes to chilies. Go as fiery as you can stand.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 large eggs, plus 1 large egg white
  • Pinch of kosher salt and fresh pepper
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 small jalapeño, seeded and minced
  • 6 cherry tomatoes, halved (2.5 oz)
  • 1 scallion, thinly sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 194
  • Fat per serving 11.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 372mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 319mg
  • Calcium per serving 77mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Vigorously whisk the eggs, egg white, and salt and pepper in a bowl.

Step 2

Heat a small skillet over medium-low heat. When hot, coat lightly with cooking spray. Cook chopped chilies and tomatoes until soft (2 minutes). Add eggs. Cook, stirring gently, until eggs are cooked through, as desired (1-2 minutes). Sprinkle with scallion. Serve hot.

