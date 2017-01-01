- Calories per serving 110
- Fat per serving 9.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 66mg
- Calcium per serving 13mg
Avocado Whip
Photo: Levi Brown
Make this light and delicious Avocado Whip to complement dishes your next party menu.
Avocado speeds up your metabolic rate because its combo of essential fatty acids, good-for-you fats, and antioxidants help to reduce inflammation.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine all in a food processor; process until smooth (about 30 seconds). Transfer to serving dish. (To make up to 6 hours ahead, set aside 1 TBSP lime juice; drizzle over surface and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate.) Garnish with fresh pepper.
Step 2
Watch the video: Metabolism-Boosting Recipe: Avocado Whip