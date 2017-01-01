- Calories per serving 135
- Fat per serving 3.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 269mg
- Calcium per serving 120mg
Creamy Bean Dip
Photo: Levi Brown
The fat-free yogurt in this dip is loaded with calcium, which is great because if you’re low on this mineral, your body is more inclined to store calories as fat.
How to Make It
Step 1
Warm olive oil in small skillet over medium heat. Add seeds and chili. Cook, stirring, until seeds pop and are fragrant (2 minutes). Transfer half of mix to a food processor. Set aside the rest.
Step 2
Add remaining ingredients to the food processor; process until smooth. Transfer to a serving dish and top with reserved seed mixture.