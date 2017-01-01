Chili-Dusted Almonds and Walnuts

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
14 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 cups (serving size: 1/4 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Chili peppers help to fight fat as you eat, so this calorie-burning recipe is also a tasty metabolism booster.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup (4 oz) walnut pieces
  • 2 cups (8 oz) slivered almonds
  • 2 brown-rice cracker cakes (salt-free), broken into small pieces (2 oz)
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 149
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5.1g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 61mg
  • Calcium per serving 45mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oven to 350ºF. Combine nuts and rice cakes on baking sheet. Add cayenne, salt, and oil. Toss well, using your hands, to thoroughly distribute flavors.

Step 2

Bake 6 minutes; stir. Continue baking until aromatic and almonds are deep gold (8 minutes more). Eat warm or at room temperature. Store in airtight container, at room temp, up to 1 week.

