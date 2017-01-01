- Calories per serving 447
- Fat per serving 7.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Protein per serving 28g
- Carbohydrate per serving 73g
- Fiber per serving 10g
- Cholesterol per serving 23mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 558mg
- Calcium per serving 115mg
Penne with Tuna and Fresh Tomato Sauce
Levi Brown
Whole-wheat pasta delivers twice as much fiber as regular varieties, plus you get some major omega-3 fatty acids from the (protein-packed) tuna and seeds from the zucchini.
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook pasta according to package directions in salted water; reserve 2 TBSP cooking water. Drain pasta and return to pot.
Step 2
In large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add garlic; cook until fragrant (1 minute). Stir in tomatoes, salt, crushed red pepper, and sage. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring and pressing down occasionally, until juicy (5 minutes). Stir in tuna and zucchini. Cook 5 minutes. Toss with pasta and reserved cooking water. Sprinkle with Parmesan.