Quinoa Pancakes

Plamen Petkov
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 pancakes, 1 1/2 cups spinach)
Sandy Gluck
March 2016

This ancient grain is a complete protein, meaning it contains all of the nine amino acids our bodies need but can’t make.

 

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 3/4 cup quinoa, rinsed
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 large egg whites
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 4 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 6 cups baby spinach leaves
  • 1 cup salsa, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 227
  • Fat per serving 9.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 9mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 386mg
  • Calcium per serving 158mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a saucepan, heat water to boiling. Add quinoa, garlic, and salt. Simmer, covered (10 minutes). Uncover and cook 2 minutes longer until dry. Transfer to large bowl; cool.

Step 2

Preheat the oven to 350°.

Step 3

Stir egg whites, Parmesan, basil, and pepper into quinoa.

Step 4

In a nonstick skillet, heat 2 tsp oil over medium heat. Using 1/4-cup measure, make 4 quinoa pancakes; flatten. Cook until golden (2 minutes per side). Transfer to a baking sheet. Repeat with remaining oil and quinoa.

Step 5

Bake pancakes 5 minutes until heated through. Serve on spinach, with salsa if desired.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up