- Calories per serving 340
- Fat per serving 6.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Protein per serving 15g
- Carbohydrate per serving 58g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 12mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 262mg
- Calcium per serving 352mg
Breakfast Bulgur Porridge
Plamen Petkov
Boiled, dried, and cracked, this wheat cooks quickly. Not just for tabbouleh, bulgur makes a great pilaf or even breakfast cereal.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium saucepan, combine the milk, bulgur, dried cherries, and salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring frequently, until the bulgur is tender and the consistency of oatmeal (10-15 minutes).
Step 2
Divide hot porridge among 4 bowls; top with the apricots and almonds.