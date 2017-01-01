Breakfast Bulgur Porridge

Plamen Petkov
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: about 3/4 cup)
Sandy Gluck
March 2016

Boiled, dried, and cracked, this wheat cooks quickly.  Not just for tabbouleh, bulgur makes a great pilaf or even breakfast cereal.

 

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 4 cups low-fat (1%) milk
  • 1 cup bulgur
  • 1/3 cup dried cherries
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/3 cup dried apricots, coarsely chopped (2 oz)
  • 1/3 cup sliced almonds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 340
  • Fat per serving 6.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 58g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 12mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 262mg
  • Calcium per serving 352mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a medium saucepan, combine the milk, bulgur, dried cherries, and salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring frequently, until the bulgur is tender and the consistency of oatmeal (10-15 minutes).

Step 2

Divide hot porridge among 4 bowls; top with the apricots and almonds.

