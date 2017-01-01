Brown Basmati Rice and Roast Pork Tenderloin

Plamen Petkov
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 cup rice mixture, 3 oz pork)
Sandy Gluck
March 2016

There are thousands of varieties of rice, but brown basmati is especially fragrant and tender.

 

Ingredients

  • 1 (12-oz) pork tenderloin
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary, divided
  • 2 tablespoons plus 1 1/2 tsp extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, plus more for rice cooking water
  • 2/3 cup brown basmati rice
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 tsp whole-grain mustard
  • 1 cup red grapes, halved
  • 1 sweet apple, such as Braeburn, diced
  • Green beans, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 327
  • Fat per serving 12.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Protein per serving 20g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 37g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 47mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 567mg
  • Calcium per serving 14mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°. In oven-safe pan, rub pork with 1/4 tsp rosemary and 1/2 tsp oil. Roast until thermometer in thickest part of pork registers 145° (25-30 minutes).

Step 2

Meanwhile, cook rice in boiling lightly salted water until just tender (30 minutes); drain.

Step 3

In a large bowl whisk remaining 2 TBSP plus 1 tsp oil with lemon zest and juice, mustard, and 1/2 tsp salt; remove 2 TBSP. Add rice, grapes, apple, and remaining 1/4 tsp rosemary to bowl; toss.

Step 4

Serve pork thinly sliced with rice mixture and, if desired, green beans; drizzle with reserved vinaigrette.

