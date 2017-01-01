- Calories per serving 363
- Fat per serving 12.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 53g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 13mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 535mg
- Calcium per serving 171mg
Panzanella Lunch
Travis Rathbone
Panzanella is a classic Italian salad that uses stale bread and ripe tomatoes to their best advantage.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Cut the toasted bread into 1-inch pieces (you should have 2 cups). Transfer to a portable container.
Step 2
Add cucumber, red onion, tomatoes, and feta. Toss lightly. Sprinkle mixture with vinegar, oil, and pepper to taste. Toss again. Salad is best marinated, when tomato juices have run into the bread. Keep at room temperature up to 3 hours, or refrigerate up to 6 hours.