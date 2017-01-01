- Calories per serving 388
- Fat per serving 20.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 10.3g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 43g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 186mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 562mg
- Calcium per serving 93mg
Egg and Rice Salad to Go
Travis Rathbone
Any hearty brown rice or brown-rice blend works well in this salad.
Great use for leftovers: Any hearty brown rice or brown-rice blend works well in this salad.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine rice, beans, plum, walnuts, and egg in a portable container.
Step 2
Drizzle with sesame oil, lime juice, salt, and pepper; toss gently to combine. Refrigerate up to 2 days.