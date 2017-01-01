- Calories per serving 378
- Fat per serving 1.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 22g
- Carbohydrate per serving 78g
- Fiber per serving 12g
- Cholesterol per serving 4mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 591mg
- Calcium per serving 388mg
Midday Mezze
Cool and creamy, chunky and spicy--two quick dips enliven crisp pita and veggies. Save time: Use store-bought plain pita chips and bagged baby carrots and cauliflower florets.
Use any veggie combo with these cool and creamy and chunky and spicy dips.
How to Make It
Split pita apart; tear each half into quarters. Toast and let cool.
Arrange the carrot, cucumber, cauliflower, and radicchio in a portable container. Store pita crisps in a plastic bag.
To make creamy dip: In a small portable container, stir together yogurt, cilantro, lime juice, and a pinch each salt and black pepper. To make spicy dip: In a second small container, combine tomato, red pepper, and a pinch each salt and black pepper. Refrigerate veggies and dips up to 2 days; keep pita at room temperature.