Grilled Chicken and Vegetable Hero

Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

For this Grilled Chicken and Vegetable Hero, choose sweet red or orange bell peppers for a colorful way to add 11 times more beta-carotene.

Ingredients

  • 4 (4-oz) chicken cutlets
  • 3 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 (6-oz) red or orange bell pepper, quartered
  • 1 small (4-oz) zucchini, thinly sliced lengthwise
  • 1 small (5-oz) eggplant, thinly sliced lengthwise
  • 4 (3-oz) whole-wheat hoagie rolls, split lengthwise
  • 4 teaspoons store-bought olive tapenade
  • 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 377
  • Fat per serving 10.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.7g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 49g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 47mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 514mg
  • Calcium per serving 122mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat grill or grill pan to medium-high. Rub chicken with 1 tsp oil and sprinkle with a pinch each salt and pepper; grill 4 minutes per side or until cooked through.

Step 2

Toss cut vegetables with remaining 2 tsp oil and a pinch each salt and pepper; grill 5 to 7 minutes per side until tender.

Step 3

Slice chicken. Spread rolls with tapenade, and fill with chicken, vegetables, and basil, if desired.

