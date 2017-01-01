- Calories per serving 377
- Fat per serving 10.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.7g
- Protein per serving 26g
- Carbohydrate per serving 49g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 47mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 514mg
- Calcium per serving 122mg
Grilled Chicken and Vegetable Hero
Photo: Travis Rathbone
For this Grilled Chicken and Vegetable Hero, choose sweet red or orange bell peppers for a colorful way to add 11 times more beta-carotene.
Forget the regular ol’ green peppers. Choose sweet red or orange instead for a colorful way to add 11 times more beta-carotene.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat grill or grill pan to medium-high. Rub chicken with 1 tsp oil and sprinkle with a pinch each salt and pepper; grill 4 minutes per side or until cooked through.
Step 2
Toss cut vegetables with remaining 2 tsp oil and a pinch each salt and pepper; grill 5 to 7 minutes per side until tender.
Step 3
Slice chicken. Spread rolls with tapenade, and fill with chicken, vegetables, and basil, if desired.