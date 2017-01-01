- Calories per serving 75
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 9g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 9mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 45mg
- Calcium per serving 18mg
Supercharged Cherry-Almond Cookies
Fruits and nuts give this cookie nutritional cred: Almonds provide vitamin E, calcium, and magnesium; tart cherries contribute disease-fighting anthocyanins and sleep-regulating melatonin. Find almond flour in your supermarket's natural foods section, or pulse 1 cup almonds in a food processor.
Some studies have shown that tart cherries may help ease sore muscles—excuse for a post-workout snack? We think so!
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°. Line 3 baking sheets with parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, combine whole-wheat flour, almond flour, salt, and baking soda. In a large bowl, beat butter with sugar until creamy; beat in egg, applesauce, and almond extract. Stir in dry ingredients until combined, then stir in cherries and almonds.
Spoon dough by heaping teaspoons onto prepared baking sheets, 2 inches apart. Bake 15 minutes, until golden. Cool on pans 2 minutes; transfer to wire racks.