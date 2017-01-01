Supercharged Cherry-Almond Cookies

Photo: Plamen Petkov
Prep Time
10 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 36 cookies (serving size: 1 cookie)
Fiona Bennett
March 2016

Fruits and nuts give this cookie nutritional cred: Almonds provide vitamin E, calcium, and magnesium; tart cherries contribute disease-fighting anthocyanins and sleep-regulating melatonin. Find almond flour in your supermarket's natural foods section, or pulse 1 cup almonds in a food processor.

Some studies have shown that tart cherries may help ease sore muscles—excuse for a post-workout snack? We think so!

Ingredients

  • 1 cup whole-wheat flour
  • 1 cup almond flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure almond extract
  • 3/4 cup dried tart cherries
  • 3/4 cup sliced natural almonds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 75
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 9g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 9mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 45mg
  • Calcium per serving 18mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°. Line 3 baking sheets with parchment paper.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, combine whole-wheat flour, almond flour, salt, and baking soda. In a large bowl, beat butter with sugar until creamy; beat in egg, applesauce, and almond extract. Stir in dry ingredients until combined, then stir in cherries and almonds.

Step 3

Spoon dough by heaping teaspoons onto prepared baking sheets, 2 inches apart. Bake 15 minutes, until golden. Cool on pans 2 minutes; transfer to wire racks.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up