Yogurt Crunch Parfait

Photo: Plamen Petkov
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1 parfait)
Fiona Bennett
March 2016

Pumpkin seeds not only add texture to Yogurt Crunch Parfait but essential minerals, such as iron, zinc, and magnesium, too!

Pumpkin seeds not only add texture, but essential minerals such as iron, zinc, and magnesium, too!

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 cup quick-cooking oats
  • 1/2 cup chopped raw pecans
  • 1/3 cup hulled raw pumpkin seeds
  • 1 quart fat-free plain yogurt
  • 2 cups cubed cantaloupe
  • 1 cup blueberries

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 301
  • Fat per serving 14.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.9g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 39g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 18mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 81mg
  • Calcium per serving 182mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To make crunch: Preheat oven to 350°. Spray an 8- x 8-inch baking pan with cooking spray. In a large saucepan, heat brown sugar and butter, stirring, until smooth. Remove from heat and stir in oats, pecans, and pumpkin seeds. Spread in prepared pan. Bake 20-25 minutes, until golden. Cool in pan on wire rack. Crumble into pieces.

Step 2

Spoon about one-half of crunch into 8 tall glasses and top with half of yogurt and half of fruit. Repeat layering with the remaining crunch, yogurt, and fruit.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up