- Calories per serving 338
- Fat per serving 4.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
- Protein per serving 15g
- Carbohydrate per serving 63g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 121mg
- Calcium per serving 338mg
Mega Muesli
Photo: Plamen Petkov
Yogurt and flaxseed give this muesli extra oomph.
Flaxseed can give you a protein boost and carries heart-healthy omega-3s, but did you know it must be ground for you to reap all the healthy benefits?
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large bowl, mix first 7 ingredients (through nutmeg). Cover and refrigerate 8 hours or up to 3 days.
Step 2
Spoon mixture into 4 bowls and top with fruit.