- Calories per serving 162
- Fat per serving 10.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 6mg
- Calcium per serving 37mg
Tropical Trail Mix
Stave off that energy slump with this tasty, stamina-boosting Tropical Trail Mix
The culinary freedom you have when making your own trail mix also saves you a ton of extra calories and sugar that many pre-packaged varieties can hold.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a small saucepan, heat first 4 ingredients (through ginger) over low heat, stirring until smooth. In a large bowl, combine almonds, cashews, and pistachios; add honey mixture and toss to coat. Spread on prepared baking sheet; bake 15-20 minutes, stirring once, until golden brown. Cool on baking sheet.
Break cooled nut mixture into pieces; toss in large bowl with coconut, pineapple, and papaya until combined. Store in an airtight container.